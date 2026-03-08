Teaser Post

We talk a lot about Republicans, Democrats, etc. ... but there's a spectrum in Congress of how often any given member votes "party line" (that is, as instructed by "leadership") versus casting a vote that demonstrates independent contrary judgment.
The project in question tries to measure that last one.
As you might guess, the data are kind of disappointing -- "representatives" tend to "represent" their parties far more than necessarily "representing" their constituents.
On the other hand, you might find yourself surprised at the "independence" levels of particular congresscritters.
When the reader lets me know it's ready for public viewing, I'll let you know and link to it. I consider it a pretty exciting endeavor!
