Wednesday, March 04, 2026

It Just Seems Really Weird Is All

Today, 53 US Senators voted against being US Senators.

Why not just resign if they don't want their jobs?

The salary (base $174k, more for "leadership") and benefits are pretty good, but  the issue of raises comes up and people are big mad about how much they already make, some of them always come out to whine about how they could be making more in the private sector and are "making a sacrifice" to "serve the public," the poor babies.

Where's the "sacrifice" in collecting that salary and those bennies, then just saying "nah, don't wanna, got stock trades to mess with" whenever it's time to actually do some work?
