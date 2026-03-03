Might as Well Open These Questions Up for Everyone

I suspect reader GregL will have some informative comments on the subject, and I'd like other readers to both have the benefit of those comments and the ability to weigh in as well, so ...
After attending the backgammon event this weekend, I'm considering buying a physical backgammon set. I usually just play online, but I think I want to get at least a little more serious about it, and if I ever want to attend another tournament and maybe enter an "intermediate-level" event, I'd like to have more experience at things like setting up the board, calculating the pip count in my head, actually handling the checkers, etc.
I suppose I could buy one of those el cheapo Walmart sets for kids ("90 games including chess, checkers, backgammon, etc., etc.") but that wouldn't really serve the purpose.
The sets I saw at the tournament, both in use and for sale, were nicely constructed "briefcase" sets with heavy, sometimes metal-rimmed, checkers. That's what I'd want to be accustomed to using.
On the other hand, the sets for sale at a vendor booth went for $500, and I'm not going to spend that much.*
It didn't occur to me to get measurements of the sets I saw. Most of them seemed pretty large. Amazon seems to sell sets ranging from 15" to 25", which I'm guessing refers to the measurement of one set of ends (the ends where the checkers, cube, etc. are stored).
So, my questions:
- Is there an obvious board size that's "best," particularly for a set that might be taken to, for use at, a club or tournament event?
- Is there a "reasonable/usual" price range for a set that's well-made, but not necessarily "high-end?"
- Is there a brand that has a good reputation for making quality boards, etc. within that "reasonable/usual" price range?
Thanks in advance for any advice.
* Don't get me wrong: I have nothing against "high-end" boards/sets. If I expected to get really into the game and go schlepping off to club matches every week, I'd probably go for one, at least eventually, because they presumably don't get all scuffed up, etc. as quickly, and some of them are, well, works of art. But I doubt I'm going to be one of those players.
