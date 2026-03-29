Non-systemd Linux -- First Success Post

I've had nothing but trouble trying to install a non-systemd Linux distribution (see here for why) on my Raspberry Pi 5.
No need to belabor the details -- some things just don't work, and others require a bunch of command line messing around to make work, and my whole approach as a Linux evangelist is "make this easier than Windoze for people." For the Pi, it's simply not easier than Windoze (or easier than Raspberry Pi OS, which is easy as, well, pie).
On my x86 PC, however, it took me about 10 minutes to get Devuan Linux up and running, and nine of those minutes were downloading the disk image and burning it to a USB drive. Once I'd done that, all I had to do was reboot my machine to boot from the USB. Loaded right up, and once I logged into a wifi network I was ready to do things.
The first thing I did was move the task bar from the top to the bottom because that's how I like it.
The second thing I did (after taking the screenshot above) was open up Firefox (which comes preinstalled) so that I could write this post.
As I'm writing the post, I'm also installing some stuff on the live CD version to test out -- I want to know certain things work and that I like the feel before doing a full hard drive install and replacing Linux Mint on my main machine. I expect that the full install will take a little longer than a live CD run, but not much -- basically just telling it I prefer the US keyboard layout and US Eastern time zone, that kind of thing.
So far, so good. Once I've had some time to mess around with Devuan, I suspect I'll be able to honestly recommend it at least to those who want to avoid systemd, and possibly just overall as a good Linux distro for people who want to get away from Windoze but don't want the getaway plan to be complicated.
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