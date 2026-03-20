Linux Bleg

I'm one of those people. Specifically, I consider the "slippery slope" argument compelling. Yes, the field is "voluntary" for now ... BUT!
- It's being done specifically to facilitate "compliance" with surveillance state laws; and
- Having that "compliance" hook installed at all will just encourage more such laws and eventually some kind of process that switches the field from "voluntary" to "mandatory" and comes with some kind of intrusive method for ensuring the supposed accuracy of the information in it; and
- The birthdate field is NOT encrypted, so any attack that grabs data from JSON records will reveal that personal info to the attacker.
The two main OSes I use -- Linux Mint and Raspberry Pi OS -- have systemd as their system/service manager (ChromeOS, on my laptops, uses Upstart).
So -- does anyone reading this post happen to use a Linux OS that doesn't incorporate systemd? And if so, what you think of it? I prefer a Debian fork to more ... sui generis ... distros, but I'm willing to consider the latter.
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