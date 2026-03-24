How the Republicans Could Remain Competitive in Elections

I'm not sure how much stock to put in those stories, but it does occur to me that the Republican Party could probably benefit, for at least some time, by pursuing the following course:
- The US government announces that Cuba is now a US territory.
- Trump appoints Rubio governor of Cuba.
- Whether organically or with significant US assistance, Cuban revolutionaries seize control of at least a significant sliver of the island's territory/population. Hey, Guantanmo Bay is actually already full of US troops, isn't it? There's your initial voter base right there!
- The voters of the area under US control hold a plebiscite to request statehood.
- Congress grants statehood.
With a population of 10 million, Cuba would get seven or eight US House seats and two US Senate seats.
And the people voting on the disposition of those seats would likely support the party that gave those seats to them.
Maybe not? Well, remember ... once Cuba was a state, any further resistance to US rule would be insurrection, right? We've seen what that looks like before. It would have to be put down, of course. And then there'd have to be an interim phase of, you know, "reconstruction," with voting rights contingent upon "loyalty." Does anyone happen to recall the dominant party in the American south from 1865-77?
No, I don't support the idea. But I can see why certain people and factions would.
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