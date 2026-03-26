Thursday, March 26, 2026

Should Have Done This Before ...

I had an old analog wind-up alarm clock, but it  disappeared during the move. I've been meaning to buy a new one, but it keeps slipping my mind.

I've been using an Amazon Echo Dot as my alarm clock.

Usually it's not an issue anyway -- I tend to wake up 15-30 minutes before the alarm goes off.

But this morning I didn't ... and Alexa seems to be experiencing  service disruptions in my area.

So I overslept by an hour.

Not a HUGE deal since I don't report to an employer on a time clock, but I had to skip my half-mile pre-dawn "become fully awake" walk and get directly to work.

Guess I'll just go ahead and buy a new alarm clock today.
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)