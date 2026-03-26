Should Have Done This Before ...

I've been using an Amazon Echo Dot as my alarm clock.
Usually it's not an issue anyway -- I tend to wake up 15-30 minutes before the alarm goes off.
But this morning I didn't ... and Alexa seems to be experiencing service disruptions in my area.
So I overslept by an hour.
Not a HUGE deal since I don't report to an employer on a time clock, but I had to skip my half-mile pre-dawn "become fully awake" walk and get directly to work.
Guess I'll just go ahead and buy a new alarm clock today.
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