Applicable(?) Aphorisms #9

"Do not impose on others what you yourself do not desire." (Confucianism, Analects 15:24)
True, false, good, bad, useful, not so useful, etc.? Discuss.
My thoughts:
Well, here we are, back -- for the fourth time, I think -- to a variation on the Golden Rule. Sometimes it's phrased positively (do unto others rightly), sometimes negatively (do not do unto others wrongly), but the "behave on a criterion of the desirability of prospective reciprocity" thread seems to run strongly through nearly every major religious and philosophical school.
I can see why. Most people, myself included, see it as very sound practical advice, and morality and practicality, rightly understood, are corollaries (for a helpful take on the error of treating morality/practicality as a dichotomy, see this excerpt from Galt's Speech in Ayn Rand's Atlas Shrugged).
No comments:
Post a Comment