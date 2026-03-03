One Reason I Haven't Moved to Substack

And, recently, I got a notification from Substack (where I'm a reader) that someone had pledged a pretty nice monthly contribution if I started writing there.
But there's one feature I keep waiting for (I just checked this morning) that doesn't show up.
It's a feature that I think would specifically attract "small earners" like me. People who are knocking down double-digit, rather than triple- or quadruple-digit, earnings per month.
That feature is being able to use your account balance to pay for your own Substack subscriptions.
That is, suppose I knocked down $10 a month for my own blog there, but instead of letting that balance build up until I wanted to withdraw cash, I could just subscribe to two other Substack publications, and the money would automatically be paid from my Substack balance instead of being paid for by debit card, PayPal, whatever.
That's not an unusual feature with "content creator payment platforms." Patreon has had it for years, and I've used it for years. It makes my life simpler and means less money going to payment processor fees by "well, I withdraw my money from Patreon, then I use PayPal to pay each of these x creators, and maybe those creators are withdrawing their money from Patreon and then paying it back in to other creators, etc."
It just doesn't seem like it should be very hard to implement, Substack is a "mature" platform (having been around for eight years now) that presumably has a team capable of implementing it, and it would also serve the purpose of keeping more money in Substack's system for longer, probably producing interest earnings for them.
So why isn't it there?
