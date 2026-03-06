People Should Be More Careful About What They Wish For

But while seeing her get fired -- er, "promoted" from a cabinet position to a powerless "diplomatic" sinecure -- might feel satisfying, it probably comes with more negatives than positives.
The most obvious immediate negative is that Trump throwing her under the bus will give a few Democrats the cover they want to agree to a DHS funding bill instead of keeping that agency at least partially closed.
The most obvious long-term negative is that her replacement may be more competent and less easy to get Americans to hate.
There probably won't be fewer ICE/Border Patrol gang murder victims, but the new shot-caller will tut-tut, agree that there must be "investigations," etc., instead of immediately yelling that anyone the US government murders is a "domestic terrorist."
Which will mean less resistance from the general public, which will probably mean more abductions, murders, etc., with fewer repercussions for the perps, than if Noem had kept the job.
She was the single best ongoing advertisement for abolishing ICE, disbanding DHS, etc. I'll miss her value in that role.
