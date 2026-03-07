It being Florida, there's already mowing to do, and I've been pushing the old electric mower around.*
I've also got the guitar-playing bug again, probably because I'm listening through the full run of Cocaine and Rhinestones. So I broke out my old workhorse guitar -- an Epiphone PR-100 I bought 25 years or more ago -- and I've been strolling and strumming. Basic stuff: "Your Cheatin' Heart," "Big Iron," "Act Naturally," etc.
I probably won't go walkin' after midnight while playing/singing "Walkin' After Midnight." The neighbors are fairly distant, but the neighborhood is also very quiet. Wouldn't want to bother anyone.
But I'm getting my steps in and getting re-acquainted with the fretboard after a break of probably a year or more. A lot of my music gear is still stored in boxes; rather than try to figure out which boxes, I'll probably order some new strings and package of picks. I'll start looking for all my stuff when I decide I'd like to plug into an amp. Which will definitely be a daytime thing.
* I don't have the John Deere riding mower that was left by the previous owner in running shape yet (the neighbors assure me that it was running as of only a few months ago, the crankcase has oil in it, etc., but I need to see if the battery will take and hold a charge; if not, I'll be getting a different riding mower. I do need to walk, but mowing 1.7 acres with a push mower? Nope.
