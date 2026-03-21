Devuan Linux VERY First Impression

My very, very, very early impression is three words long:
Not for beginners.
Here's why:
These days, most Linux distributions are at least as easy as, usually easier than, Microsoft Windoze to install and configure.
Devuan clearly isn't.
The first part is: Get an installation medium with the operating system's image on it, and boot from that medium. I did that by grabbing the Devuan package for my CPU (the Raspberry Pi 5's Arm 64-bit chip), burning it to an SD card, putting the SD card in the Pi (and removing the USB SSD that I normally run the Pi off of), and turning the Pi on.
At the second part, it goes sideways from a novice's point of view, though.
With most Linux distributions, that first boot shows some text scrolling along as the OS does things, then a lovely welcome/configure screen opens up and you do a few simple things like telling it what time zone you're in, what wifi or ethernet network to connect to, etc. Boom -- a graphical user interface opens up and you're off and running.
The first thing Devuan does is ask you for your login and password. And of course, having never used this OS before, you don't have a login or password. Looked that one up -- the default login is "devuan" and the default password is "devuan."
And then you're just at a Linux command line after a prompt letting you know you'll need to run menu-config to get any further.
At which point you discover things like:
- That it expects an ethernet, not wifi, connection, and that you're going to have to do some command line stuff outside of menu-config to change that.
- That you have to install your graphical user interface of choice (I recommend XFCE, as do others), which you must have said Internet connection to do.
That's as far as I've gone, because I have some other stuff to do this morning. I may get the installation, up to and through getting an Internet connection, installing a GUI, installing my browser of preference, etc. this weekend. Whenever that gets done, I'll up date you.
None of this is intended as a slam on Devuan -- just as notice that if you are brand new to Linux you may find the installation process intimidating. Variants like Ubuntu and Mint are akin to falling off a log in complexity, so unless you've got a specific reason to be looking at Devuan (such as the systemd thing), I wouldn't recommend Devuan as your first foray.
Side note: All this may be unique to the Raspberry Pi/Arm-64 version. I haven't yet looked at Devuan on an x86 machine; perhaps it has the warm and fuzzy install process!
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