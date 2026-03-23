Can Any of Y'All Explain This?

That may explain why I find recent headlines (for example, this morning, "Gold and silver in freefall as investors flee safe haven metals trade") and associated charts (both gold and silver seem to be down about 20% over the last month, with most of the fall occuring over the last 10 days or so), somewhat counter-intuitive and confusing.
My intuitive understanding of the situation is that this is when investors should be BUYING, not SELLING, gold and silver -- things are looking pretty bad and set to get worse, so get the hell out of the volatile sectors and put some gold bars in the safe until things settle down.
Why is the opposite happening?
The two explanations I can think of are:
- Investors think the bottom is in or near to being in on the stock market (which has also been down over the last month, but not by as much as metals), and are selling their metal to buy stocks cheap before the Dow heads back up; and/or
- Investors are moving out of metal and into petroleum as a commodity to take advantage of the spikes associated with the war.
Both of which seem a lot more risky/speculative -- to me, anyway -- than just sitting on a pile of Krugerrands. If things get back to normal, those metals will still hold long-term value. If things go completely to shit, well, let me quote from Neal Stephenson's Cryptonomicon:
[P]articularly at times like 28 November 1941 ... even a grunt like Bobby Shaftoe can understand that it's better to be holding silver than piles of old cut-up newspaper. ... This is an ultimate settling of accounts before the whole Eastern Hemisphere catches fire.
The piles of cut-up newspaper in the quote are Chinese currency, which even as late as December 1941 were, unlike US Federal Reserve Notes today, at least theoretically backed by metal.
I happen to know that at least some of KN@PPSTER's readers are or have been "investors" in the popular definition mentioned above. Can any of you explain to me why now would be the time to get out of metals and into something else?
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