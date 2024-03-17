Life Member, Rabble of Preposterous Impossibilists
Sunday, March 17, 2024
The Very Short Case Against The TikTok Ban Bill
Code is speech;
TikTok is code; therefore
TikTok is speech; and
"Congress shall make no law ... abridging the freedom of speech"
Posted by
Thomas L. Knapp
at
10:23 AM
