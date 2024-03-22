Not Going Down the Road, But ...

I felt terrible yesterday. So terrible that I ended up not getting a Garrison Center column written. Bad enough to see if COVID-19 is making the rounds in my area again in a big way (it isn't). No fever, just some cough, stomach upset, and general body aches.
I don't feel worse today, but I'm not sure yet whether I feel much better either. Maybe as the day goes on, I will, and feel up to knocking out a late mid-week column today and a weekend column on Sunday. If not, I'll probably just do a weekend column on Saturday and chalk up a miss. A nap should resolve the question!
