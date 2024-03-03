I Just Had An Idea For A Humanitarian Project

I'm not sure why I was thinking about that this morning, but I was ... and it occurred to me that there's another migrant need which a volunteer humanitarian project could work to fill.
Step One: Develop and/or procure inexpensive "one-shot" handguns, similar (or even identical) to the old FP-45 Liberator.
Step Two: Leave them and ammunition (perhaps with some food and water, too!) in border areas where the aforementioned gangs tend to operate, so that migrants have something to defend themselves with if attacked.
I happen to dislike people dying, but if someone's going to die I would rather it was a Border Patrol / ICE gang-banger than an innocent migrant. And while I'm not a utilitarian, it occurs to me that there's probably some threshold of gang-banger casualties that would lead to the gang-bangers fucking off and leaving the migrants alone, reducing both the overall body count and the incidence of abductions.
