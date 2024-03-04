Anyone Here Use Android for Text Editing?

I use, and prefer, Geany on my Linux desktop.
I'm hoping to recreate my desktop work environment -- tabbed web browser, tabbed text editor, Dropbox for work files -- as closely as possible for the tablet that's supposed to arrive on Wednesday.
If I can come up with a usable clone of that work setup, the tablet with Bluetooth keyboard and wireless mouse might work as a "travel work setup" that's much more convenient for, say, motorcyle transport than my current laptop/travel monitor rig.
Of course, I'd eventually like to deploy a tiny desktop computer (perhaps the ATOPNUC Mini PC that's sitting its box since I upgraded to the CyberGeek Nano J1 Linux Mini PC) with two mini HDMI projectors as "monitors," and a foldable full-size keyboard for "travel work" purposes.
