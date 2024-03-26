Ah, A New Research Study!

And yes, I'll even be getting paid. Which is nice. But mainly I think it's cool to be part of research.
So I'm going to recommend that if you think it's cool to be part of research, you join an organization called All Of Us. They're not, so far as I know, involved in the study I just mentioned (that study is being done by SIMED health on behalf of [I haven't bothered to check yet], the same organization that ran the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine trial I participated in), but they do a lot of cool stuff. For example, I've received DNA information from them that, while probably not quite as detailed, resembles the kind you'd get from companies that charge you to have a DNA sample analyzed (ancestry components, possible health conditions to watch out for, etc.).
I'm sure some of you actively avoid giving your DNA to anyone, and I understand why. Personally, I figure that if the gummint wants my DNA, it either already has it or will get it regardless of what I do, so it was an easy ask for me. To each their own.
