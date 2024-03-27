Life Member, Rabble of Preposterous Impossibilists
Pages
Home
Podcasts
Wall of Supporters
Media Kit
Contact
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Convention Wear, En Route
I've wanted one of these t-shirts for years anyway. They're available in many places and at many prices. I grabbed mine from Amazon because I had some gift certificate credit sitting there:
Posted by
Thomas L. Knapp
at
9:41 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment