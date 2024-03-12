Suits: A Couple of Questions For People Who Have Watched the Whole Series and/or Lawyers

CAUTION -- SPOILERS BELOW
REALLY -- IF YOU DON'T WANT SPOILERS FOR THE SHOW SUITS, STOP READING HERE
OK, THIRD WARNING AND THIS SHOULD HAVE USED ENOUGH SPACE AT THE TOP OF THE SCREEN FOR YOU TO NOT HAVE INADVERTENTLY SEEN ANYTHING YOU DIDN'T WANT TO SEE, RIGHT?
OK, so I'm in the second season of Suits. I didn't think the show would really captivate me, but it's pretty damn good. Thing is, I have a couple of questions that, if answered, will be at least semi-spoilers. If you do answer it, I don't need a bunch of additional spoilers. It's just been bugging the hell out of me.
Suits is the story of a kid with eidetic memory who, due to a series of random but harrowing events, finds himself employed as a lawyer, even though he didn't graduate college, didn't go to law school, etc.
The lack of a law degree is taken care of early on, thanks to a hacker his work involves him with. He's got a law degree from Harvard that, if checked with Harvard, checks out. If anyone looks for an undergraduate degree from anywhere, though, they don't find one (that does come up).
What's never mentioned in the first season and some of the second, though, is the issue of him taking the bar exam, being admitted to the bar, and getting a license to practice law in New York.
Question #1, for those who have watched the whole series: Does any of that ever come up during the series? Since so far quite a bit of the series is about his dirty little secret, it seems like a good hook to keep working that theme on. If it does come up, I don't need to know the details. I'd just like to know if it comes up, or if it doesn't.
Question #2, for lawyers or others familiar with the courts in New York: Do the courts even check that? For example, are lawyers required to put a license number or bar association member number on court filings or any such thing? Or can anyone just put on a suit, walk into a courtroom, pretend to be a lawyer, and not get nabbed unless he screws up in a big way? I'm asking because if it doesn't come up during the show, but would in real life, that seems like a major flaw.
Side Note, for readers: The Rooster Bar is not John Grisham's best novel, but it's not terrible either, and it's based on a similar premise (some law school students decide to just forego getting their degrees, passing the bar, etc., and start taking cases). If you're into legal thrillers, etc., you might want to give it a look.
