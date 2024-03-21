The March Through May Austerity Agenda

Thanks to the generosity of one of this blog's readers who seems to enjoy my company for reasons I can't fathom, my travel and lodging expenses are covered so that I can accompany him. Since Jimmy Carter was living in the White House the last time I saw it, there's no way I'm turning down a chance to visit DC again, hopefully with time to revisit some of its features and visit others for the first time.
But outside travel and lodging, I have a standing personal "bring cash" rule: At least $100 per day for any multi-day trip to cover things like food, drink, and local transport with a reasonable "cushion" for semi-emergencies.
Therefore, I am saving my pennies so as to amass the cash reserve in question. I won't be missing any meals unless I'm just not hungry, but I also won't be buying electric dog-polishers or other frivolous things, and I am also going to put off the school for getting my motorcycle license, and the question of buying a bigger scooter, until June.
At this point, I'm actually more intent on getting the license than I am on getting the vehicle anyway. Having the license means I have the ability to buy and license the vehicle any time I get around to it, which means I can just keep an eye out for a good deal while continuing to putter around town on my perfectly good, though slow, 50cc machine, which is licensed through late November anyway (I'll probably keep it to hand off to my youngest, but if not, why waste the entire remaining eight months of "it's legal" time by selling or trading it right now?).
* I won't necessarily be a delegate to the convention, with the power to debate and vote on e.g. the presidential nomination, party leadership, proposed platform amendments, etc. But I'll be staying at the convention hotel, socializing with party activists (many of whom I've known for nearly 30 years), maybe doing volunteer work for caucuses and candidates I support, etc.
No comments:
Post a Comment