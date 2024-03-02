How Airdrops COULD Be Effective In Feeding Gaza's Hungry

Airdrops are far too unreliable and inefficient. They cannot deliver aid at sufficient scale to make much of a difference. They are used only as a very last resort in situations where no other options are available.
And:
The proposed use of airdrops is a pathetic attempt to make it look as if our government is trying to feed the people that its own policies are helping Israel to starve and kill.
The first claim is almost certainly true.
As for the second, well, maybe.
Or maybe not.
What if the actual objective of the airdrops is to produce a confrontration with Israel that allows the Biden regime to materially alter its position on the conflict while saving face and not being seen as "supporting Hamas?"
US transport planes conducting airdrops will presumably be escorted by combat aircraft to protect them from surface-to-air missiles, drones, etc.
What happens when one of those planes gets shot at -- successfully or not, for real or just in the combat pilots' judgment? You know it will happen.
And what happens when Israeli claims that the culprit was, say, a Hamas Strela-2 shoulder-fired surface-to-air missile but the US regime says no, it was, say, an Israeli SPYDER surface-to-air missile?
What happens, most likely, is that Biden publicly informs the Israelis that henceforth aid will be delivered by truck, escorted by US Marines on the ground and by US aircraft above, and that anyone or anything getting in its way will be destroyed. That might get tested ... and if it did the IDF would quickly find itself minus some weapons systems and troops.
Not that I favor that particular course, mind you, but I could see it going that way. Biden would regain some support from Democratic supporters of the Palestinians, while positioning himself as trying to feed the hungry, not hamper Israel's ability to wage war in Gaza, even though the whole thing would have the latter effect.
