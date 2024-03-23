Still Not Going Down The Road, But Also Not Feeling Nearly As Bad

I don't think it's my best (one way to tell I'm having a hard time is the length -- the longer it is, the more trouble it gave me, and this is smack at my 500-word limit), but it got written. So there's that, anyway.
Mostly, I am chilling, consuming fluids, and watching TV, so that I can hopefully be back on my game tomorrow or Monday.
As to TV, not Suits -- season 4 gets suddenly and massively even "soapier" than the first three seasons. I'm taking a break from it and may or may not try to get back to it.
I am, however, on the second episode of the 8-episode Netflix series 3 Body Problem, and so far it's quite compelling. The episodes cover the first volume of a trilogy of novels, and I'm assuming the other two volumes are already, or soon will be, in the pipe. I haven't read those novels. Yet.
