"If You Like This, Tell Someone" -- So I Am

On this week's episode, Nick Gillespie discussed Andrew Hickey's podcast, A History of Rock Music in 500 Songs.
Like many podcasters, Hickey seeks/accepts listener support via Patreon, merch sales, etc. But he also makes a point at the end of each episode to ask listeners to tell their friends about the podcast if they like it.
Oh, I like it.
I'm listening to each episode in sequence from the beginning (he's at 172 songs so far), even if a glance tells me I might not find it interesting.
So far, of the nine episodes I've listened to, not a single boring moment. I'm learning a whole lot about musicians I already knew something about and admired (Django Reinhardt and Les Paul come to mind), and about musicians I should have been familiar with (for example, Rosetta Tharpe and The Ink Spots).
If you are into music -- specifically rock music and the genres that preceded and formed it -- your time will be well spent on A History of Rock Music in 500 Songs, even if you pick and choose your episodes instead of taking the whole ride like I am.
No comments:
Post a Comment