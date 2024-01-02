NFL Week 17 Outcomes

- Cleveland Browns beat New York Jets
- Detroit Lions beat Dallas Cowboys*
- New England Patriots beat Buffalo Bills*
- Chicago Bears beat Atlanta Falcons
- Indianapolis Colts beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Rams beat New York Giants
- Philadelphia Eagles beat Arizona Cardinals
- New Orleans Saints beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
- San Francisco 49ers beat Washington Commanders
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Carolina Panthers
- Miami Dolphins beat Baltimore Ravens*
- Houston Texans beat Tennessee Titans
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Seattle Seahawks*
- Denver Broncos beat Los Angeles Chargers
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Cincinnati Bengals
- Minnesota Vikings beat Green Bay Packers
Not too shabby -- 11 right, 5 wrong. And that would be 12-5 if bullshit-level terrible officiating hadn't stolen the Lions' win over the Cowboys.
I'm 152-104 for the season so far and in the 85th percentile among players of the ESPN Pigskin Pick'em game.
Note: Whatever the Chiefs are paying Harrison Butker, they're not paying him enough. Their 25-17 win over the Bengals consisted of one touchdown, one Butker extra point, and six Butker field goals.
