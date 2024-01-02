Tuesday, January 02, 2024

NFL Week 17 Outcomes

My picks (posted here), with "Tom was right" picks in green and "Tom was wrong" picks in red:

  • Cleveland Browns beat New York Jets
  • Detroit Lions beat Dallas Cowboys*
  • New England Patriots beat Buffalo Bills*
  • Chicago Bears beat Atlanta Falcons
  • Indianapolis Colts beat Las Vegas Raiders
  • Los Angeles Rams beat New York Giants
  • Philadelphia Eagles beat Arizona Cardinals
  • New Orleans Saints beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
  • San Francisco 49ers beat Washington Commanders
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat Carolina Panthers
  • Miami Dolphins beat Baltimore Ravens*
  • Houston Texans beat Tennessee Titans
  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Seattle Seahawks*
  • Denver Broncos beat Los Angeles Chargers
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Cincinnati Bengals
  • Minnesota Vikings beat Green Bay Packers
Not too shabby -- 11 right, 5 wrong. And that would be 12-5 if bullshit-level terrible officiating hadn't stolen the Lions' win over the Cowboys.

I'm 152-104 for the season so far and in the 85th percentile among players of the ESPN Pigskin Pick'em game.

Note: Whatever the Chiefs are paying Harrison Butker, they're not paying him enough. Their 25-17 win over the Bengals consisted of one touchdown, one Butker extra point, and six Butker field goals.
