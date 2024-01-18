I'm Starting to Envision a Win/Win Here

As of today, I'm also considering dropping my subscription to Instacart's premium service. I've had more than one instance lately of the express refund/replace instructions in my orders being ignored. Which isn't to say that I won't ever use them again, but why maintain the $10 a month subscription to save on delivery fees, when ...
I have an offer in my inbox which makes Walmart Plus, which is aready a little cheaper than Instacart premium, about half off for the first year. Like Instacart, Walmart Plus features free delivery for orders over $35. It doesn't feature the store variety, but we do a lot of our grocery shopping at Walmart anyway.
And Walmart Plus includes a subscription to the Paramount Plus streaming service, which does have some content I know I'd enjoy, as part of the price. There are no streaming service perks with Instacart.
The Walmart Plus decision is in Tamara's hands, but if she bites on it we will cut Instacart premium and I will probably cut Peacock.
No comments:
Post a Comment