Thursday, January 11, 2024

An Even Better Test Than I Had Planned ...

... in preparation for that 80-mile round trip, which may occur this weekend.

I had planned to ride about 20 miles to see if things were really operating well, but ended up riding about 32. And I got to eat a Big Dick at the far end.

No problems with the scooter. I think it's all back to normal.
