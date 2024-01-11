Life Member, Rabble of Preposterous Impossibilists
Thursday, January 11, 2024
An Even Better Test Than I Had Planned ...
... in preparation for that 80-mile round trip, which
may
occur this weekend.
I had planned to ride about 20 miles to see if things were really operating well, but ended up riding about 32. And I got to
eat a Big Dick
at the far end.
No problems with the scooter. I think it's all back to normal.
Thomas L. Knapp
6:31 PM
