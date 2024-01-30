So, Can Florida Expel, Denaturalize, and Deport Ron DeSantis?

I promised to be the most pro-Somalia congresswoman in America and our bold agenda for my upcoming Business Development Mission to Somalia includes many historic firsts and strengthens Minnesota’s ties with Somalia ... -- US Representative Ilhan Omar, D-MNOh, wait, that's not US Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota talking about Somalia, it's governor Ron DeSantis of Florida talking about Israel.
We are going to stand with our Muslim brothers and sisters and we are absolutely going to stand strong in support of the Minnesota-Somalia relationship. -- US Representative Ilhan Omar, D-MNNope. Florida's DeSantis on Israel, not Minnesota's Omar on Somalia.
Seems to me we've got ourselves a "sauce for the goose, sauce for the gander" situation here.
