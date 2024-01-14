Oh Me Of Little Faith ...

Personally, that pre-Super-Bowl playoff game was the one I was most worried about on behalf of the Chiefs, even though Miami's season went downhill toward the end. Glad I was wrong to be worried!
My ESPN playoff bracket has already gone south (literally!), though, as I had the Cleveland Browns picked to beat the Houston Texans last night, but the Texans plastered Cleveland. So Cleveland's chances, per Greenberg's analysis, went from 5.x% to 0, while Houston's went from 4.x% to ... well, somewhat higher than 4.x%.
The Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game got postponed because Buffalo got buried beneath lake effect snow. I have Pittsburgh picked for that one.
I'm still hoping for my projected Super Bowl matchup of the Chiefs vs. the Lions, with a Chiefs victory (the Lions walloped KC in the season's first game, though).
