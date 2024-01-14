Sunday, January 14, 2024

Oh Me Of Little Faith ...

On Friday, WaPo ran an analysis by Neil Greenberg of "the most and least likely Super Bowl LVIII matchups." Of all the possible matchups, those including the Kansas City Chiefs totaled 17.x%. That probability rose a bit after last night's victory over the Miami Dolphins (whose initial chances added up to 8.x%).

Personally, that pre-Super-Bowl playoff game was the one I was most worried about on behalf of the Chiefs, even though Miami's season went downhill toward the end. Glad I was wrong to be worried!

My ESPN playoff bracket has already gone south (literally!), though, as I had the Cleveland Browns picked to beat the Houston Texans last night, but the Texans plastered Cleveland. So Cleveland's chances, per Greenberg's analysis, went from 5.x% to 0, while Houston's went from 4.x% to ... well, somewhat higher than 4.x%.

The Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game got postponed because Buffalo got buried beneath lake effect snow. I have Pittsburgh picked for that one.

I'm still hoping for my projected Super Bowl matchup of the Chiefs vs. the Lions, with a Chiefs victory (the Lions walloped KC in the season's first game, though).
