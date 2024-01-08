NFL Week 18 Outcomes and Post-Season Bracket

- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Baltimore Ravens
- Indianapolis Colts beat Houston Texans*
- Cleveland Browns beat Cincinnati Bengals
- Detroit Lions beat Minnesota Vikings
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Tennessee Titans
- New England Patriots beat New York Jets*
- New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta Falcons
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears beat Green Bay Packers*
- Denver Broncos beat Las Vegas Raiders*
- Philadelphia Eagles beat New York Giants
- Seattle Seahawks beat Arizona Cardinals
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Los Angeles Chargers
- San Francisco 49ers beat Los Angeles Rams
- Dallas Cowboys beat Washington Commanders
- Miami Dolphins beat Buffalo Bills*?
Seven right, nine wrong for the week. 159 right, 113 wrong for the season. 83.3rd percentile among ESPN Pigskin Pick'em players.
For the post-season, ESPN's game is a "bracket" setup. This is the supposed link to my own "bracket," and here's the link to the game for those of you who want to participate yourselves.
In case my bracket link doesn't work, here are my picks, with which almost no one is likely to agree:
In the AFC Wild Card round, the Browns will beat the Texans, the Chiefs will beat the Dolphins, and the Steelers will beat the Bills.
In the AFC Divisional round, the Steelers will beat the Ravens and the Chiefs will beat the Browns.
In the AFC Championship game, the Chiefs will beat the Steelers.
In the NFC Wild Card round, the Eagles will beat the Buccaneers, the Lions will beat the Rams, and the Cowboys will beat the Packers.
In the NFC Divisional Round, the 49ers will beat the Eagles and the Lions will beat the Cowboys.
In the NFC Championship game, the Lions will beat the 49ers.
In the Super Bowl, the Chiefs will beat the Lions.
This may or may not be my last NFL post for the season. Or ever. Who knows?
