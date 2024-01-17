Kinda weird

It's not legal in Kentucky, but it's odd that a politician would feel a need to rush to "fix" "sexual contact" between first cousins being accidentally excluded in a bill that raises that "offense" to a Class D Felony (it's not obvious whether the bill applies to adults or only to children)
I don't really see a problem with consenting adults, first cousins or not, doing whatever the hell they want to do with each other. Charles Darwin was married to his first cousin. So was Albert Einstein. And the Buddha. And Friedrich Hayek.
Disclaimer: I've never been married to, dated, or had sex with a first cousin, but there are a couple I wouldn't have minded being closer with, IYKWIMAITYD. In high school, I did once ask a gal out (she declined), and later found out that she was a second cousin.
