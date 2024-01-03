Wednesday, January 03, 2024

NFL Week 18 Picks

My NFL picks for this weekend, as posted at ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em site (straight picks, no spreads, etc., and I've created a group for those who would like to play along with me):

  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Baltimore Ravens
  • Indianapolis Colts beat Houston Texans*
  • Cleveland Browns beat Cincinnati Bengals
  • Detroit Lions beat Minnesota Vikings
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat Tennessee Titans
  • New England Patriots beat New York Jets*
  • New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta Falcons
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Carolina Panthers
  • Chicago Bears beat Green Bay Packers*
  • Denver Broncos beat Las Vegas Raiders*
  • Philadelphia Eagles beat New York Giants
  • Seattle Seahawks beat Arizona Cardinals
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Los Angeles Chargers
  • San Francisco 49ers beat Los Angeles Rams
  • Dallas Cowboys beat Washington Commanders
  • Miami Dolphins beat Buffalo Bills*?
"Upset" picks -- that is, where my pick disagrees with the majority of Pigskin Pick'em players (as of the time I make my picks, but if I notice a change I'll mark that) -- are marked with asterisks. I've got either four or five upsets picked. There's a question mark with the asterisks on the Dolphins/Bills game because as of the time I made my picks, the picking field was tied 50-50. I suspect that will tilt to the Dolphins before game time, but if I make any changes to my picks (including re-classifying upsets), they will be made before the game in question kicks off, and specifically noted in an update to this post.

