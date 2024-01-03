NFL Week 18 Picks

My NFL picks for this weekend, as posted at ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em site (straight picks, no spreads, etc., and I've created a group for those who would like to play along with me):
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Baltimore Ravens
- Indianapolis Colts beat Houston Texans*
- Cleveland Browns beat Cincinnati Bengals
- Detroit Lions beat Minnesota Vikings
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Tennessee Titans
- New England Patriots beat New York Jets*
- New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta Falcons
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears beat Green Bay Packers*
- Denver Broncos beat Las Vegas Raiders*
- Philadelphia Eagles beat New York Giants
- Seattle Seahawks beat Arizona Cardinals
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Los Angeles Chargers
- San Francisco 49ers beat Los Angeles Rams
- Dallas Cowboys beat Washington Commanders
- Miami Dolphins beat Buffalo Bills*?
"Upset" picks -- that is, where my pick disagrees with the majority of Pigskin Pick'em players (as of the time I make my picks, but if I notice a change I'll mark that) -- are marked with asterisks. I've got either four or five upsets picked. There's a question mark with the asterisks on the Dolphins/Bills game because as of the time I made my picks, the picking field was tied 50-50. I suspect that will tilt to the Dolphins before game time, but if I make any changes to my picks (including re-classifying upsets), they will be made before the game in question kicks off, and specifically noted in an update to this post.
