This One Weird Trick For Axing Trump's Presidential Aspirations By Admitting He Was Right The Whole Time

Whether he wins in November or not, the White House should (immediately after, not before, the Electoral College results are in):
- Announce a determination by e.g. the US Department of Justice that, in fact, Trump was right the whole time -- he did win the 2020 presidential election, and is the rightful president of the United States!;
- Invite him to immediately move into the White House and serve out the remainder of his rightful second term;
- Inform Congress that any electoral votes won by Trump are void since he is ineligible for election, having twice been elected.
If Biden won the election, he can spend the month and change while he's out of office and Trump's back in office planning inaugural balls and so forth to celebrate the beginning of his first term as president.
If Biden lost the election, Congress will have to choose the next president from among the three eligible candidates who received the most electoral votes. That will likely mean Biden, RFK Jr., or another third party candidate.
No comments:
Post a Comment