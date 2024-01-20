New Scooter Stuff ...

New mirrors (not an affiliate link) for the scooter arrived from Amazon on Thursday.
I wouldn't have bothered replacing the mirrors if not for the (described in another post) laying down of the bike that broke one off. But I think I'll like these wider-than-tall ones better than the round ones that came stock. Hopefully I can get the buried bolt shank out of the mount and put these on today.
The new helmet (not an affiliate link) also arrived from Walmart on Thursday:
I'm wearing it without the bill, and the goggles are too small to accommodate my eyeglasses (I've got other goggles. The yellow is a little yellower than it looks in the pic, and that's good, because I'm really leaning into yellow to be visible while riding. I've got a yellow Kill Bill / Bruce Lee style track suit, just got cheap yellow tennis shoes (about $4! -- and amazingly high quality for the price), and have a yellow turtleneck and yellow balaclava on the way. Still rocking black gloves, though ... haven't found cheap yellow ones that I like.
All that stuff is from Temu (not an affiliate link). And in keeping with the Kill Bill theme, I've also got a "Pussy Wagon" keychain on the way (89 cents, I think). I like my little Gibson Hummingbird keychain, but it's not little enough and rattles around loudly. No samurai sword yet, but I can borrow one from my daughter if I want to ride down the road with one slung across my back, I guess.
And finally, also from Temu and in the same shipment as the shoes, I got a chest harness that holds a smartphone in a little tilting bracket. So there may be riding videos on the way!
All of the stuff above came to a total of about $75 including shipping. And other than the mirrors, all of it can be used for purposes not related to the scooter.
