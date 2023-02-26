Life Member, Rabble of Preposterous Impossibilists
Sunday, February 26, 2023
Notice: I Am Now For Hire ...
... as an insensitivity reader.
If your writing doesn't piss anyone off, you're doing it wrong.
For a negotiable rate, I'll help you find ways to piss people off.
I'm pretty good at doing that myself, so I expect to be good at advising others on how to get it done.
