Sunday, February 26, 2023

Notice: I Am Now For Hire ...

... as an insensitivity reader.

If your writing doesn't piss anyone off, you're doing it wrong.

For a negotiable rate, I'll help you find ways to piss people off.

I'm pretty good at doing that myself, so I expect to be good at advising others on how to get it done.
