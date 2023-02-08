Me: What is the libertarian position on immigration?
OpenAI: Libertarians generally believe that individuals should be free to move across international borders and that governments should not be allowed to restrict immigration. They argue that people should be allowed to pursue their economic opportunities without the interference of governments, and that current immigration laws limit economic growth and opportunity. They also argue that individuals should not be discriminated against based on their race, ethnicity, or country of origin.
