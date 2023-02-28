OK, So It's Kind Of Filler ...

This is my 118th post of the year.
Which means that, in the first two months of 2023, I've now put up as many posts as I did in 2004, the first year of this blog (granted, I only started KN@PPSTER in September of that year; it was a four-month period, so I'm only blogging twice as much), and a good deal more than the 79 posts I published in the entirety of 2007.
Yay, me!
Of course, the daily Wordle hint means my base/minimum is 365 posts per year, and I'm shooting for at least 550 (a number I've only exceeded once, that being last year).
By all means, let me know what I'm doing well, what I'm doing badly, what I'm not doing at all that I should be doing, etc., in comments.
