Simplified Garden This Time ...

Two kinds of simplification going on here:
- Less space
- Fewer crops
I'm doing a single 4x8 raised bed this time, versus about 2 1/2 times that space in previous iterations.
And I'm sticking with crops that:
- I know will be used; and
- I expect to grow well based on past successes/failures
Five red seed potatoes (all in a long "hill" across the rear edge of the bed), about 20 yellow onion bulbs, and two dollar-store "tomato rockets."
Put them all in the ground last Saturday, and saw what I think is the first onion sprout yesterday.
I may put out some radishes next to the bed this weekend if I still have seeds around (need to check), since Tamara uses those in her salads.
