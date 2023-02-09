Yes, I'm Still Playing Some Backgammon ...

On the former site, I'm winning more games than I'm losing and my rating is slowly creeping up.
I hated the latter when it debuted, but it's gotten much better in terms of being able to get a game, etc. The chat is still screwy, but since I mostly use that to say "good luck" and "good game" anyway, no biggie.
What's better about the latter site than the former is that at the latter, your ratings points are based on entirely wins/losses, not janky "luck" and "error" algorithms.
No comments:
Post a Comment