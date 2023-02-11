Hmm ... How Interesting!

One of the major talking points for the Mises PAC -- a Republican "infiltrate and neuter" operation that has taken over many state Libertarian Parties and took over the Libertarian National Committee last year -- has been that it represents "the Ron Paul Revolution." The group lavished praise on Paul, had Paul and Paul-adjacent speakers at its events, claimed Paul's endorsement, etc.
Now this, from the director of the Ron Paul Institute and co-host of the Ron Paul Liberty Report:
Why? The Mises-PAC-dominated LNC is sponsoring an openly pro-war (as long as it's Russia prosecuting the war) rally in Washington, DC on February 19, and the openly pro-war (as long as it's Russia prosecuting the war) McAdams is upset about the removal of another openly pro-war (as long as it's prosecuting the war) speaker, Scott Ritter, from the schedule.
This is devastating. We pledge to never, ever work with the COWARD @LPNational @LPMisesCaucus Libertarian Party again. They are 100 percent dead to us. Don't dare pretend to be the party of Ron Paul. https://t.co/feUPxozPLR— Daniel McAdams (@DanielLMcAdams) February 10, 2023
