Find a Great Yard Sale Deal Every Weekend!

It is -- or at least seems to be -- a 1955 Silvertone 6887 acoustic archtop.
No bridge or strings, but the tuning machines and tailpiece are intact. Neck looks nice and straight, too.
I've added an inexpensive bridge of the correct type, and D'Addario Gypsy Jazz strings*, to my Amazon Wish List in case anyone wants to help out with this project. No biggie either way, but I'm in one of those "awaiting a new debit card because a bunch of suspicious charges appeared and had to be disputed" situations, so it would likely be a week or two before I'd order them myself.
* For some reason, I get a real Django Reinhardt vibe from this instrument, even though Reinhardt favored the Selmer.
