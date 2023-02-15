So Am I in Violation of 8 USC §1324(a)(1)(A)(iv) Or Not?

C'mon across that there "border," everyone! Welcome! Make yourselves at home!
But there's a condition in the provision: To be in violation of it, I have to do my encouraging/inducing while "knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that such coming to, entry, or residence is or will be in violation of law."
The "Supreme Law of the Land," aka the US Constitution (Article I, section 9; Article V; and Amendment 10), clearly and unambiguously forbids the US government to regulate immigration. QED, it is literally impossible for someone to come to the US in violation of law, and therefore impossible for me to know or disregard (recklessly or otherwise) that it's in violation of law.
So I guess I'm safe, right?
