Two Kinds of Writer's Block

The other is, roughly, an inability to write something that comes together well -- for example, selecting and summarizing a news hook, staking out a position on the issues the hook gives rise to, and presenting arguments for that position in a coherent manner and to pre-defined length. In this example, writing the day's Garrison Center column.
I'm suffering from the latter kind. Which is not a terribly big deal. The world won't end if it's tomorrow before I can get my act together. On the other hand, I like writing to schedule, because when I get a piece done on time, I'm then mentally freed up to think about things other than getting the damn piece out on time.
The cure for both forms of writer's block, I believe, is to write. So that's what I'm doing here. And hell, I may go off on a jag of little blog bits, just to keep myself in the fight.
Update, 05:55pm:
