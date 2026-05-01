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Friday, May 01, 2026
Thanks For Asking! -- 05/01/26
No lines, no reservations required, no waiting ... just ask me anything in comments and I'll answer in, or linked to from, comments (applies to regular people -- pseudonymous trolls/bots are required to ask
interesting
questions to get answers).
Posted by
Thomas L. Knapp
at
12:01 AM
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