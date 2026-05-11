The Latest App Gripe

I use InoReader (not an affiliate link) every day, all day long. I've used it for years. I've maintained a paid premium account for years. It's well worth the money for someone who needs to see the newest content from a large list of sites on a recurring basis. And while I periodically test other RSS reader apps, it remains my favorite by far.
BUT!
As the app evolves with new features (most of which I don't use, but can see why they'd offer), they also keep screwing with the layout of the user interface. This morning, all of a sudden, a button ("Mark all as read") that I use many times a day, every day, has suddenly been moved halfway across the screen from where my muscle memory "knows" it is.
This kind of thing is not unique to InoReader, it just happens to be the latest instance of an annoying phenomenon that I seem to run into every week or two.
User interface changes in apps that have been out of beta and in regular production for years should be few, far between, and arguably necessary to correct a problem.
Adding a new feature? Great -- put the button or form field for that feature somewhere new, too. Long-time users shouldn't have to re-train their minds and muscles on the old features just because the app's dev team needs to report "incremental improvements" to justify their jobs.
On a positive note, a problem I started having with InoReader right about the time I switched from Linux Mint to MX Linux has disappeared -- the site seemed to intermittently freeze then unfreeze, and now it doesn't. Maybe that's a side effect of the same update I'm griping about.
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