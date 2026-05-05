Non Sequitur, Vote By Mail Edition

I’m in my 90s and I’ve given up driving. Voting by mail is my only option
Yep, only option.
Except for Uber.
Or a taxi, if those still exist in the writer's area.
Or asking a friend or relative for a ride to the polling place.
Or calling up the local party organization or political campaign of your choice, if they haven't already called you (in urban areas, election day is usually characterized by multiple phone calls offering voters transportation to the polls).
If you're 95 years old, there's a very good chance you live in some kind of "retirement community," ranging from "people have their own houses/apartments but there's infrastructure to support their needs" to full-on "nursing home." Many, maybe most, of those places provide transportion on both an individual basis ("I need to go to the doctor for my appointment") and group basis ("the van leaves for the mall at noon and returns at 3pm") as part of the package.
So it's highly unlikely that this writer's only option is to vote by mail. It's the most convenient. It's the least expensive. It's arguably more secure. But it's not the only option.
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