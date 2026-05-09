Applicable(?) Aphorisms #18

"Wherever you go, go with all your heart." (Confucianism, Analects 19:6)
True, false, good, bad, useful, not so useful, etc.? Discuss.
My thoughts:
I'm probably as prone as anyone to forget this recommendation -- which, in different formulations, seems fairly ubiquitous across human populations (my favorite variation is probably "anything worth doing is worth overdoing").
It seems sound to me. The ultimate human scarcity factor is time. Why waste that resource on stuff that's you only consider important enough to you to do half-heartedly?
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