A Partial Victory!

After public outrage, California lawmakers are moving closer to exempting open source operating systems from the sweeping age-bracketing regime mandated by last year’s Digital Age Assurance Act (AB 1043). ... EFF understands this amendment to exempt open-source operating systems from the requirement to collect and transmit users’ age-bracket data. That is a definite win for open source developers.
Whether that means that systemd's developers will undo their insertion of a "birthdate" field remains to be seen. If so, Linux Mint will go back on my list of "Linux distros to consider if I ever decide I'm tired of MX Linux." If not, no biggie.
Small potatoes, I guess. Even if the California legislature hadn't exempted open source OSes from their idiot bill, Linux users would have been able to tell the California legislature to kiss our asses right in the crack. But it's always nice to make the sociopaths back down.
No comments:
Post a Comment