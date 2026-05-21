Thursday, May 21, 2026

A Linux Distribution You May Have Never Heard Of

You may not have ever heard of Azure Linux. It's not exactly a secret, and some of its code has apparently worked its way into other, major Linux distributions that you have heard of.

The reason you've probably never heard of it is that it's not designed to be used by individuals as a desktop operating system. The company that makes it prefers that you use a different desktop OS. That company is Microsoft and that other OS is Windoze.

Microsoft created, and uses, Azure Linux to run Azure, its family of more than 200 cloud-based products and services.

Apparently Microsoft doesn't trust Windoze with the important stuff -- it's just something to be sold to the yokels who don't matter except as revenue sources. For the things they need done well and reliably, they use Linux.
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