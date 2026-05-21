A Linux Distribution You May Have Never Heard Of

The reason you've probably never heard of it is that it's not designed to be used by individuals as a desktop operating system. The company that makes it prefers that you use a different desktop OS. That company is Microsoft and that other OS is Windoze.
Microsoft created, and uses, Azure Linux to run Azure, its family of more than 200 cloud-based products and services.
Apparently Microsoft doesn't trust Windoze with the important stuff -- it's just something to be sold to the yokels who don't matter except as revenue sources. For the things they need done well and reliably, they use Linux.
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