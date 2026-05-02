Applicable(?) Aphorisms #17

"A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step." (Taoism, Tao Te Ching 64)
True, false, good, bad, useful, not so useful, etc.? Discuss.
My thoughts:
A well-known one, and an obviously true one. You can't finish anything without starting it. You can think, dream, plan, but until you actually do the things, starting with the first thing, the things won't get done. I can't think of anything more to say about that, or imagine anything that anything else needs to be said.
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